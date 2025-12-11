'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic's Late Associate Cause of Death Released

An associate of "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic was attacked by a tiger during a show in Oklahoma earlier this year ... and now TMZ has learned the official cause of death.

According to the Tulsa Medical Examiner, Ryan Easley died from blunt force, sharp force, and crushing injuries ... due to tiger mauling.

As we reported ... Ryan was handling a tiger during a show at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, OK, on September 20. We were told a tiger suddenly grabbed Ryan around his neck and shoulder area, and sank its teeth into him before violently shaking him.

Paramedics and deputies responded to the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Ryan had extensive experience working with animals. His father was reportedly a zookeeper and worked with elephants, while Ryan landed an apprenticeship with a tiger trainer after visiting a circus at the age of 21.

Ryan's mentor retired in 2011, and he started a traveling act called ShowMe Tigers, where he would show off the talents of several trained tigers.

He opened Growler Pines after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant traveling with his act wouldn't be viable.

A statement was shared on Growler Pines' Facebook account after the event took place, calling it a "painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world."