Joe Exotic Sues Animal Sanctuary for Allegedly Spaying, Neutering Tigers

Joe Exotic is trying to save some tiger bloodlines from behind bars ... 'cause he's suing to keep an animal sanctuary away from the tigers' reproductive organs!

The "Tiger King" star -- who is still locked up in a federal prison in Texas -- has filed a lawsuit against Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Indiana ... claiming the sanctuary spayed and neutered the animals in unnecessary procedures which "prevent them from their natural ability and behavior, namely reproduction, thereby wounding, harming, and harassing them."

Exotic says the sanctuary is not complying with federal laws and regulations with respect to caring for and exhibiting these endangered species of tigers.

As for why Joe's suing them, he says he's bred and owned the animals for years ... and he has "concrete interests in the welfare and genetic heritage of the Big Cats in question."

Basically, Joe's pissed about the way his favorite felines are being treated, and he wants a court to stop the owners of the sanctuary from continuing on with their actions.

We'll have to wait and see what becomes of this legal fight ... but, it seems like Joe's legal claws are out!