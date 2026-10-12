TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Tobey Maguire Marries Off His Ex-Wife

Tobey Maguire swung by his ex-wife's wedding to officiate the ceremony ... and some Hollywood heavy hitters were among the guests who traveled to Hawaii to see Jennifer Meyer get hitched to billionaire heir Geoff Ogunlesi.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

England police: The man who suffered serious injuries after jumping into a Yorkshire tiger enclosure has died. https://t.co/KixvcA4YmY @WBC24News

A man was mauled to death by a tiger after jumping into the tiger enclosure at a zoo in the United Kingdom ... the animal was unharmed and will NOT be euthanized.

Plus, Dan Levy is ripping Shane Gillis for his 'SNL' monologue ... with the "Schitt's Creek" star calling out the comedian for being a "misogynist."

We also tackle the federal raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's D.C. home, a reality star's shooting death, and more.