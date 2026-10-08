TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Kimberly Guilfoyle Asked Trump Donor To Pay $100K AmEx Bill

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked a major Trump donor to pay her $100K American Express bill before her Congressional hearing to become the U.S. Ambassador to Greece ... texting him, "Honey please."

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Manson Family killer Patricia Krenwinkel has been recommended for parole ... though Governor Gavin Newsom could still step in and put a kibosh on her release for a third time.

Plus, a wrestling referee in Mexico dies after being slammed to the ground ... and the wrestler who threw him down has been arrested in connection with his death.

We also tackle the latest with Christa Pike and the Cornell Jane Doe.