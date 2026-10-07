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TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Alleged Plane Masturbator Caught on Video

Today's Gripping Stories TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' ... Woman Allegedly Masturbates on Plane, Cornell Frat Bros Claim Consent, Courthouse Donuts

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated

An American Airlines passenger was a little too excited about air travel ... allegedly going to town on herself mid-flight ... and even putting her legs on a window for more leverage in a nasty incident caught on camera.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

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UNDERWENT INTERROGATION
Video: Chi Phi Brothers Tell Police They Believed Jane Doe Encounter Was Consensual
ABC

Two Cornell University frat brothers who were in the house the night of the alleged gang rape, but are not accused of participating, told cops they heard everything that went down with Jane Doe was consensual.

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Jennings County Sheriff's Office

Plus, a 68-year-old woman was booked on a DUI charge after allegedly donuts on a courthouse lawn ... with video capturing the wild scene.

We also tackle Andrew Tate's alleged bestiality collection ... and more.

Head on over to YouTube to watch "The Low Down."

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