TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Alleged Plane Masturbator Caught on Video

An American Airlines passenger was a little too excited about air travel ... allegedly going to town on herself mid-flight ... and even putting her legs on a window for more leverage in a nasty incident caught on camera.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Play video content Video: Chi Phi Brothers Tell Police They Believed Jane Doe Encounter Was Consensual ABC

Two Cornell University frat brothers who were in the house the night of the alleged gang rape, but are not accused of participating, told cops they heard everything that went down with Jane Doe was consensual.

Plus, a 68-year-old woman was booked on a DUI charge after allegedly donuts on a courthouse lawn ... with video capturing the wild scene.

We also tackle Andrew Tate's alleged bestiality collection ... and more.