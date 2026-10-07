Chi Phi Brothers Told Cops on Video They Heard Sex With Jane Doe Was Consensual

Play video content Video: Chi Phi Brothers Tell Police They Believed Jane Doe Encounter Was Consensual ABC

Chi Phi frat bros banded together after 7 brothers were accused of drugging and gang-raping a fellow Cornell student in 2024 ... telling investigators on camera they heard the sex was all consensual.

In never-before-seen video obtained by ABC News, you see Cornell University police grilling two members of Chi Phi in the weeks after the alleged October 2024 gang rape at their frat house ... asking them how they knew it was consensual.

The Chi Phi brothers claim they were present in the house that night but did not have sex with the Jane Doe ... and one says, "What people were saying was that there was like multiple consenting adults in this room."

Another frat bro told a police officer, "The general rumor that was going around was that it was a ... consensual thing."

But the officer didn't let him off the hook, asking for the identities of the frat members involved in alleged gang rape. The officer noted, "I just get worried because you know how it looks. You're a brother."

Another investigator seemed to question how the frat boys could know the sexual encounters were consensual ... saying "consensual" wasn't a word most college students use in normal conversation.

One frat bro could not remember exactly what he was told ... but said he believed the men said they had sex with the Jane Doe.

The criminal case has garnered national attention after police and prosecutors never arrested or charged any of the frat brothers during the original 2024 investigation, prompting Jane Doe to file her lawsuit against the 7 defendants.