Andrew Tate Allegedly Had Bestiality Porn With Horse and Eel, Videos of Minors

Andrew Tate allegedly had some seriously disturbing material on his devices ... including extreme porn depicting sex acts with a horse and an eel ... according to newly filed court docs obtained by TMZ.

The allegations are laid out in a massive filing connected to the UK's effort to extradite Tate from the U.S. ... and things get pretty dark.

British authorities allege Tate possessed explicit images depicting people having sex with live animals -- specifically a horse and an eel -- along with other extreme porn showing acts likely to cause serious genital injuries.

And that's nowhere near the end of it ... the docs also accuse Tate of making and possessing scores of indecent images and videos of a minor.

In one alleged video, authorities say Tate was on a bed with a girl believed to be 17, who was wearing lingerie and kissing his neck while another adult woman joined them.

Prosecutors claim messages show Tate knew she was underage ... including one where he allegedly told her there could be legal problems because of her age.

The full case against Tate includes allegations of rape, assault, human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, and possession of extreme pornography. The UK formally asked the U.S. to extradite him in September.

As we reported, Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are currently locked up in Miami while fighting extradition back to Britain.

Andrew's attorney, Joseph McBride, is ripping the claims as "prosecution slop" ... he tells TMZ cops are tying Tate to a device allegedly found in a "flop house," even though he says there's no proof Andrew ever watched the videos on it.

He says one clip was a war video sent into an MMA fighters' group chat ... and claims UK authorities don't even have the device anymore.