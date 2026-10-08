Manson Family Killer Patricia Krenwinkel Is Recommended For Parole

Charles Manson family killer Patricia Krenwinkel is on the doorstep of freedom after being recommended for parole in California ... but Governor Gavin Newsom could still step in and keep her locked up.

Krenwinkel, who was among the Manson family members convicted in the Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969, was granted parole on a preliminary basis Tuesday ... according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It's the third time 78-year-old Krenwinkel has been approved for parole ... Newsom used his power to prevent her release the previous two times ... and it will be interesting to see if he does so again or if the third time's the charm for Krenwinkel.

Krenwinkel's parole decision will become final only after review by the Board of Parole Hearings and Newsom.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County reportedly plan to encourage Newsom to keep Krenwinkel in prison.

She's locked up at the California Institution for Women in Corona ... and she's been behind bars for going on 56 years now, making her the longest-serving female in the California prison system.

Krenwinkel was convicted in 1971 for the murders of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, and Steven Parent ... plus Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.

Newsom's got presidential aspirations ... so this is a big decision.