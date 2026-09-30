Courtney Stodden Calls Governor Newsom 'Daddy Newsom' After He Signs Child Marriage Ban

Courtney Stodden is celebrating after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning child marriage in California ... and she's giving him a very personal nickname.

Newsom signed AB 1267 in his office Wednesday. The law bans child marriage in California by setting the minimum age for marriage and domestic partnerships at 18.

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The governor called the legislation "a long overdue measure to protect young Californians and minors," adding ... "Today, California kids are safer than ever before."

Stodden, a survivor of child marriage, attended the signing ceremony and celebrated afterward on Instagram, writing ... "A girl can dream … and sometimes the governor signs it into law."

She continued ... "Today I watched Governor Newsom sign AB 1267, ending child marriage in California. I spent years wishing someone had protected the little girl I used to be. Today, California protected the next one."

Stodden then added ... "And yes, I called him Daddy Newsom. What can I say? I’ve always had a weakness for a man with a pen."

Stodden's parents allowed her to marry actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16 and he was 50. She has characterized the relationship as abusive and predatory, and it drew widespread public scrutiny.

Since her divorce, Stodden has spoken openly about the emotional impact of the relationship and become a national advocate against child exploitation.

She thanked Unchained At Last and fellow survivors, adding ... "California is only the beginning. All 50, baby."