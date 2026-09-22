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Courtney Stodden Strips Down, Gets in Cage Dressed As Bird to Protest Petco

Courtney Stodden I'm Flipping Petco the Bird!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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BABES FOR BIRDS
Video: Courtney Stodden In Support Of PETA
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Courtney Stodden says Petco's bird sales can't be allowed to fly ... and she and PETA are sticking together like birds of a feather to make the company stop.

We caught up with the social media star on Tuesday ... and she was feeling like a free fowl in a barely-there outfit -- featuring just a painted thong and pasties.

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BIRDS NEED PARADISE
Video: PETA Advocates Speak Out Against PETCO Sellng Birds
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It seems an artist sketched bird feathers and the bright colors of a parrot onto Courtney's body ... as well as spots of red meant to be bloodstains ... and she says it's all to make sure people are aware that Petco doesn't treat its birds well before selling them off.

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"SPEAKING UP FOR THE INNOCENT!!!"
Video: Bikini-Clad Courtney Stodden Gets Covered in Black Goo to Protest Leather, on Video
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This isn't Courtney's first major protest like this, BTW ... you might remember a few months ago she dumped black paint on herself to protest the use of leather.

She says she's willing to go as far as she needs to in order to protect animals ... so don't think she's going to stop here either -- she'll be keeping a bird's-eye view of the animal kingdom and flying off to whichever species needs help next.

Courtney Stodden's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Courtney Stodden's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Twitter/Instagram

Courtney also did her bird call for us ... and it's on the nose beak!

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