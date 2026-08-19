Courtney Stodden Cheers Cheers CA Bill to End Child Marriage Nearly to Newsom's Desk

The California bill to ban child marriage unanimously passed the State Senate Wednesday ... and Courtney Stodden is losing her mind with glee.

The bill is just one more vote away from getting to Gov. Newsom -- and obviously CS is thrilled her lobbying for the bill may have helped with its success.

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This is a BFD to Courtney ... who for years has been saying her marriage to Doug Hutchison when he was 51 and she was just 16 did her a lot of psychological harm.

California is oddly the only one of three states that does not have age restrictions on marriage, with parental consent -- this bill changes that to 18.