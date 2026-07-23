Jason Alexander Makes Big Donation To Courtney Stodden's Favorite Charity

Jason Alexander made amends with Courtney Stodden after she blasted him over a decade-old crude sketch they did together ... but TMZ has learned the "Seinfeld" icon did even more than apologize ... he broke out his wallet.

Our sources say Jason made a $15K donation to Unchained At Last, an organization that's leading the fight to end child marriage in the United States. Courtney is a huge supporter of the group's mission.

A rep for Jason confirmed to TMZ the actor made a donation -- but declined to add additional details about the amount we heard.

The donation comes after Courtney accepted Jason's apology over a 2012 "Funny or Die" sketch.

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The skit was sexually charged and Courtney was only 17 years old at the time ... and she told us she was triggered after she recently rewatched the Julia Roberts classic "Pretty Woman," in which Jason played a scumbag womanizer.

She says the movie took her back to that 2012 moment and the emotions she experienced.

Courtney suggested Jason apologize and donate to Unchained At Last ... and he sure as hell did.

She is a staunch supporter of Unchained At Last ... having experienced child marriage trauma firsthand after she was legally married at 16 to Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time.