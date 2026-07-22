Courtney Stodden Accepts Jason Alexander's Apology Over Controversial Comedy Sketch

Courtney Stodden is satisfied with Jason Alexander's apology over an old controversial comedy sketch they performed ... and she's ready to move on with her mission, hopefully with a new ally.

Courtney tells TMZ ... she accepts and appreciates the "Seinfeld" star's mea culpa and genuinely hopes it comes from a place of reflection.

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As we reported ... Jason issued an apology Tuesday after Courtney blasted him on Instagram over a 2012 "Funny or Die" sketch that was sexually charged.

Courtney said she was super uncomfortable when Jason, in character, made several jokes about her boobs and sex. She was 17 years old at the time and Jason was a writer on the show.

Courtney tells us ... she was triggered after she rewatched the Julia Roberts classic "Pretty Woman," in which Jason played a scumbag womanizer ... and it took her back to that 2012 moment and the trauma she experienced.

The model tells TMZ ... "I believe the most meaningful apology is one that creates change. I would encourage him to support and donate to Unchained At Last, an organization I'm proud to advocate alongside that is leading the fight to end child marriage in the United States."