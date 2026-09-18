Rep. Nancy Mace Says California Governor Gavin Newsom is a 'D***'

Nancy Mace took a break from dodging d*** pics in her direct messages to call out Gavin Newsom online ... responding to our story about her horny suitors by taking a shot at the prominent Democrat.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina jumped on X, reacting to Charlie's recent interview with her on Capitol Hill -- ya know, the one where she told us she's not sure if she wants to date in a world where men send photos of their penises.

Someone just sent me this d*ck pic. I said stop. https://t.co/lQg9Wtc8di pic.twitter.com/owLvFaqvq8 @NancyMace

Nancy quoted our post and added a photo of Gavin, then trolled him in her caption ... "Someone just sent me this d*** pic. I said stop."

Ouch!

Nancy and Gavin have never been friends, but Nancy's latest jab at ol' Gavin seems extra spicy ... and timely.

Still, let's not forget the two got into a nasty feud back in 2025 ... Fox News published an article about federal immigration agents raiding a California cannabis farm operated by Graham Farrar, cofounder of Glass House Farms. The outlet reported that Farrar had previously donated $10K to Newsom's Democratic campaigns.

Sure is rich for Fox News and the Trump Admin to point to campaign donations to Democrats, when in fact, the CEO is a Trump supporter who donated to my recall and has given to more Republicans. https://t.co/sGvVrAtbaI pic.twitter.com/kVPaGMLX8y @GavinNewsom

Gavin responded to news of the donations by posting a photo of Farrar's cofounder, Kyle Kazan, standing with Nancy, a staunch conservative, with big smiles on their faces.

The governor also wrote a trolling message ... "Sure is rich for Fox News and the Trump Admin to point to campaign donations to Democrats, when in fact, the CEO is a Trump supporter who donated to my recall and has given to more Republicans."

Nancy returned fire, slamming Gavin on X for allegedly allowing murderers, rapists, and pedophiles to walk free under his watch. She also challenged him to a debate so she could "emasculate every one" of his positions, which ultimately never happened.