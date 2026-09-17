Play video content Video: Rep. Nancy Mace Tells Men to Stop Sending Her Penis Photos TMZ DC

Rep. Nancy Mace says she doesn't want to see Democrat dongs or Republican reproductive organs in her DMs ... telling dudes of all political beliefs not to bombard her with d*** pics ... because that's just nasty!!!

Charlie caught up with the Congresswoman from South Carolina on Capitol Hill Wednesday ... and he asked if she'd ever date a Democrat. Mace shocked him by saying she would, if she ever decides to date again, which is feeling unlikely ... considering the DMs she's getting.

She goes on to say she recently got a ton of date offers after her tatted-up arms went viral ... but she turned everyone down, regardless of politics.

Mace says she's not sure if she wants to date ... noting her kids are grown -- and she's a happy, independent woman.

Plus, she notes she's been through multiple traumatic romantic experiences in her life ... and she's not even referring to her two divorces -- instead seemingly bringing up her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant, who she alleges took photos and videos of her nude body without her consent -- though he has denied all the allegations against him.

Mace adds she doesn't need a man to be happy ... she likes her life as a single pet owner and workaholic -- though she's not closing the door on love forever.

She is, however, trying to cut off all the penis photogs out there ... warning suitors that d*** pics are NOT the key to her heart.