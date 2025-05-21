Rep. Nancy Mace Shows Nude Pic of Herself in Congressional Hearing on Privacy

Nancy Mace shared a photo she claims shows her naked body in Congress ... right before accusing her ex of heinous crimes.

The congresswoman from South Carolina brought out an enlarged screengrab with a yellow circle around a silhouette during a House Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Subcommittee meeting Tuesday about privacy and secret cameras.

Representative Mace explained she brought the image because she claims it's an example of the many photos and videos her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant allegedly took of her without her consent.

Mace shared photos of Bryant during the hearing ... as well as pictures of two other women who she alleges Bryant also filmed without their knowledge or consent.

Mace also accused Bryant and several others of raping numerous women over the years, in addition to allegedly photographing and taping them. She first made those accusations in February.

Mace claims Bryant is now suing her for exposing his alleged crimes ... and, she told him to bring it on during the hearing -- because she simply won't back down.

Bryant responded with a detailed statement Tuesday ... denying all of the allegations of wrongdoing he's facing -- calling them "malicious."

He added, "Nancy Mace made these claims only while standing in Congress, purportedly shielded by legal immunity. If she believed them to be true and there was evidence to support her accusations, she would say them outside the chamber, away from her public role and protections, and pursue them through proper legal channels."