Gov. Gavin Newsom Enjoys Dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Tobey Maguire

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Tobey Maguire sat down for a star-studded meal at Nobu in Malibu with Governor Gavin Newsom ... and it all went down amid California's Paramount drama.

The acting powerhouse trio wore hats as they exited the regular celeb hangout co-owned by De Niro Friday night ... and the California governor was all buttoned up in a white button-down and gray jacket.

As for close friends Leo and Tobey ... they wore nearly identical all-black outfits ... which makes sense given their bestie status.

The news comes amid the ongoing drama surrounding Paramount's possible move out of the state.

We reported earlier ... after negotiations between the studio and California and L.A. officials broke down, the talks were back on.

One key source told us at the time ... "We're back in a constructive place, but still in a red zone."

The Hollywood stars' meeting with Newsom also comes amid speculation he may throw his hat into the ring for the 2028 presidential race.

According to the most recent poll by Bowling Green State University among Democrats ... Gavin has 14% of their support -- and currently former Vice President Kamala Harris only leads the pack at 17%.