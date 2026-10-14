DEA Investigating Who Supplied Ketamine at Cornell Frat Party

The Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is investigating who supplied ketamine at the Cornell frat party where Jane Doe claims she was raped.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the DEA is working with local law enforcement to hunt down the source of the drug.

As we reported, there was significant ketamine use at the party. There is evidence some of the frat brothers snorted ketamine off Jane Doe's body, and she also said in text messages she snorted ketamine off one of the frat brothers.

We're told neither the DEA nor local law enforcement have tracked down the source of the ketamine, but it's clear both agencies are looking at a possible criminal prosecution if they find who supplied the drug.