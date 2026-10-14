Cornell University President Apologizes To Jane Doe

Dr. Michael Kotlikoff -- the president of Cornell University -- is personally apologizing to Jane Doe for her experience at the Ivy League school ... and it sounds like he won't resign.

The New York Times sat down with Kotlikoff for a wide-ranging interview, and he said he was "personally sorry" for everything Doe says she experienced when she was enrolled at Cornell.

While he's deeply sorry, the interview also revealed just how in the dark Kotlikoff says he was about the original investigation into her sexual assault claims ... he says he didn't read hundreds of pages of confidential records put together during the Title IX investigation out of respect for students' privacy.

Kotlikoff says the administration has more information now than it did during the 2024 investigation ... but Scott Schneider -- a Title IX lawyer and adviser -- told the NYT that a university president can look through the entire Title IX investigation when reviewing such material if it serves a "legitimate institutional purpose."

Basically, Kotlikoff could've looked through the case to refine the college's processes regarding sexual assault complaints ... but he decided not to.

Kotlikoff says he wasn't informed when the Tompkins County District Attorney decided not to charge anyone ... and he also wasn't notified when Doe dropped out of school.

Despite all the issues, Kotlikoff says he's not stepping down ... though it may not end up being his call. The faculty senate is expected to hold a vote of no confidence later this month.