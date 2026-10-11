Cornell University Cancels Homecoming Concert Amid Alleged Gang Rape Fallout

Cornell University’s homecoming concert has been canceled amid the school's sexual assault scandal, as students rally in support of the alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe.

The Cornell Concerts Commission announced it's pulling the plug on its planned Homecoming Concert featuring indie-pop duo Between Friends, which had been scheduled for October 17 at Barton Hall.

The student-run group says the decision comes as it calls on Cornell's administration to do more to support survivors of sexual violence ... saying in a statement to social media, "The Cornell Concert Commission is a student-run organization and, as students, we stand with Jane Doe and all survivors of sexual violence."

The cancellation comes as Cornell faces mounting backlash over its handling of allegations stemming from an alleged 2024 gang rape at the university's Chi Phi fraternity house.

As TMZ previously reported, we obtained text messages that offer additional insight into the case and the allegations that have rocked the university.

In a text chain between one of the accused students Jonathan Newell and Jane Doe days after the alleged incident, Jonathan apologizes to Jane and says, "You're an amazing person and I genuinely hope ur not catching as much heat from this as we r. We've been shutting down any stories we've heard but again I'm so so sorry."

In another thread we obtained, accused former frat member Matthew Ingalls consoles Jane after she mentions having a UTI, and says of the rumors, "Stupid bitches like to yap, and the fact they're doing it shows that they're jealous of you for any number of reasons."

The commission apologized to students who had planned to attend, saying Between Friends hopes to connect with local fans at a later date. It says it plans to organize a charity concert featuring local performers, including student bands and DJs, with all proceeds going to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.