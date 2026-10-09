'Cornell 7' Protests Erupt Across the Country In NYC, L.A., D.C. and More

Play video content Video: Cornell 7 Protests Spring Up Across the Country @FrontlinesTPUSA / @MonicaPaigeTV via Storyful / Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful / @namelessfreak69 via Storyful

The Cornell Jane Doe is getting a groundswell of support from across the nation as demonstrators protesting sexual assault are taking to the streets in major cities from sea to shining sea.

Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, and Tucson saw large protests Thursday ... with demonstrators railing against the alleged October 2024 gang rape of Jane Doe by 7 Chi Phi fraternity brothers.

During Thursday's demonstrations in Tucson, people chanted "no more silence, no more crimes."

They marched in the streets with signs reading, "Unite Against Sexism and Racism."

In NYC ... protesters gathered in Lower Manhattan with one woman promising their movement will win justice for survivors of sexual violence.

In D.C. and L.A., people also protested the Cornell 7 case, holding up signs and giving speeches.

Demonstrators also gathered in Washington and elsewhere.

In her lawsuit, Doe -- a former Cornell student -- claims the frat boys plied her with ketamine before sexually assaulting her. The frat boys have categorically denied the allegations, and the Tompkins County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute them, saying the evidence showed the sex was consensual.