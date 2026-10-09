Cornell Jane Doe Texted With Frat Bro Matthew Ingalls About Campus Rumors, Sex

Jane Doe was in investigation mode in the days and weeks after the alleged sexual assault, working with one of the men she would later accuse of rape to find out who was spreading rumors about the sexual encounter.

TMZ obtained a text chain between Matthew Ingalls and Jane Doe. On October 23 -- four days after the frat party -- she tells him, "bro everyone knows✌️i'm incredibly stressed out."

Matthew responds ... "Dude I have no f***ing idea, this s*** is incredibly frustrating and I know how fast nonsense spreads at this school. It's fan behavior from everyone talking about it. Boring people who have nothing to do with their time."

Jane says the rumors are "f***ing RUINING my life temporarily. my reputation is destroyed and i'm utterly ashamed. i'm f***ing pissed because this many people shouldn't know and i feel like i know who some of the rats in the room were."

She adds ... "literally people are making it crazier every f***ing day."

Matthew consoles her after she mentions having a UTI, and says of the rumors, "Stupid bitches like to yap, and the fact they're doing it shows that they're jealous of you for any number of reasons."

He says she has nothing to be ashamed of and tells her, "The only shameful thing is how this spread and how much people won't shut up about it - which just reflects poorly on them tbh."

Jane agrees people on campus are "jealous" of them, then gets philosophical about sex.

She writes ... "but also like everyone needs to grow up cause sexuality and sex and s**t is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common,, i'm also really open minded tho."

TMZ broke the story ... in a separate text chain with Jonathan Newell, another Cornell frat bro named in her suit, Jane mentioned a three-way with him and Matthew. She said she liked being with them and said "i don't think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf."

Jane and Matthew text for several more days as they try to figure out who is spreading rumors. She says, "jonathan def told people. i heard something today and i know he told people."

Matthew refutes Jane's claim that Jonathan talked about it at a sorority gathering and tells her ... "I'll ask him - though it was definitely one of the upperclassmen in the room who told someone else and it spread."

He asks, "Who told you this? If we can narrow down the girl we can narrow down suspects. I know it wasn't Jonathan. Trust me he would never."

Jane says, "she wouldn't tell me who she heard it from cause it's one of her friends."

Matthew tells her he's sorry and says, "these idiots will move on and it'll be done with."

He talks to her about coming to the frat's upcoming Halloween party, but she later shoots back she "was uninvited" by the frat president ... and the tone of their conversation radically changes. She says "i knew this was going to happen. the woman will always get the short end of the stick. Yall aren't my friends. yall are covering your asses."

On November 7, Mattew reaches out ... "My ex told me that I'm being labeled as an assaulter in the public eye, I was going to ask if you may have said something along those lines to someone but i know you wouldn't."

Jane denies saying anything and claims "people are changing the narrative because like in any sexual scenario w one woman and many men the woman was probably victim."

She says ... "I know there are rumors I was gang banged."

Jane says she mentioned Jonathan but never Matthew and he tells her, "Okay, I appreciate that a lot, thank you."

He asks November 8th if they can talk, and she responds, "i think i'm done talking to you. i know you lied."

Matthew replies, "What? Can you call?" She fires back, "no. never again."