Man Who Tried to Out Cornell Jane Doe Goes On Rant at Ithaca Common Council Meeting

Man Who Tried to Out Jane Doe Rips Ithaca Common Council ...

Play video content Video: Man Accused of Trying to Out Cornell Jane Doe Launches Into Council Rant Atticus Johnson/The Cornell Daily Sun

A man who tried to out the Cornell Jane Doe went nuclear on the Ithaca Common Council ... and his rant is on video.

Michael Tracey -- who previously asked his X followers to identify the former Cornell student accusing 7 frat bros of drugging and sexually assaulting her -- launched into his diatribe Wednesday night as the council got ready to vote on a temporary moratorium on event permits for Cornell and its affiliated organizations.

According to the Cornell Daily Sun, Tracey tried to propose a motion to reconsider after the council didn't name him as one of the public commenters at the meeting.

Mayor Robert Cantelmo responded, saying ... "You're definitely not eligible to make motions."

Check out the clip ... Tracey went off, accusing the council of throwing out his comment card. He called for the mayor to resign as he was escorted out of the building.