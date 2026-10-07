Cornell Rape Case Defendant's Lawyer Moves to Block Letitia James From Running Investigation

An attorney for one of the men accused in the Cornell 7 rape case is asking a judge to officially block New York Attorney General Letitia James from running the criminal investigation ... claiming her public comments create an appearance of bias.

Gillio Lopes' ttorneys filed a petition Wednesday, asking the court to void Governor Kathy Hochul's appointment of James as special prosecutor or limit her personal involvement in the case.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, James posted on the New York Attorney General's official social media September 28 ... just a few days before her appointment saying the alleged victim's experience was "horrific and unacceptable" and that she stood with her and "all survivors."

Lopes' attorneys argue the statement suggests James may have formed an opinion about the allegations before being swith investigating them.

The petition acknowledges James later said her office would conduct the investigation "fully and fairly" and be guided by the facts and the law. However, Lopes' lawyers claim the assurance does not erase concerns raised by her earlier comments.

"This is neither personal nor political. It is about the integrity of the investigative process," the petition says.

The petition does not seek to stop the investigation. Instead, Lopes' attorneys want James' appointment voided and a new special prosecutor appointed without any actual or perceived bias against Lopes or the other accused fraternity members.

As we've previously reported, a former Cornell student sued the university, Chi Phi and seven former fraternity members, including Lopes, alleging she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple men at the school's Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.