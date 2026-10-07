Cornell Jane Doe Says She's Getting Death Threats Over Gang Rape Lawsuit

The former Cornell student who says seven Chi Phi fraternity brothers drugged and raped her claims folks are pressuring her to drop her civil lawsuit ... and they're threatening violence and even death.

Play video content Video: Cornell Jane Doe Says She’s Receiving Death Threats Over Alleged Gang Rape Lawsuit New York Post

According to the New York Post, Jane Doe has been hit with a barrage of threatening calls and texts since filing suit last month ... including gun violence threats against her family.

One alleged message reads, "Can't guarantee you'll be safe."

Another warns her to "withdraw the case" if she cares about her family ... and threatens, "Would you like to see [redacted]'s brains in front of [redacted]?"

Jane has since gone to the police over the alleged harassment.

One person behind the messages apparently claimed to be related to Jonathan Newell -- one of the men named in the suit -- though the outlet says that connection has not been confirmed.

Jane's attorney, Thomas Giuffra, blasted the alleged intimidation, saying the case should be fought in court ... not through threats.

As you know ... Jane says seven former Chi Phi members drugged her with ketamine and gang-raped her at the fraternity house in October 2024. The men have denied the allegations, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Play video content Video: Cornell Students Flood Campus to Rally Behind Jane Doe Getty

The criminal investigation was reopened after Jane filed her civil lawsuit ... and her claims triggered protests across Cornell's campus.