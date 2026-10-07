Accused Cornell Frat Bro Gillio Lopes Plans to Get Degree From University

Gillio Lopes -- one of the defendants named in Jane Doe's lawsuit alleging she was gang raped at a Cornell University fraternity -- has no plans to drop out of the Ivy League school despite a recent confrontation on campus.

The student's attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, tells TMZ ... Gillio plans to continue attending classes and earn his Cornell degree.

Miltenberg points out Cornell already punished Gillio ... he was suspended for three semesters and placed on probation for two years following the Title IX investigation for allegedly having sex with Jane Doe without her consent.

Gillio was also issued a no-contact order with Jane Doe and was mandated to study sexual harassment and write a "reflection paper."

Play video content Video: Gillio Lopes From Cornell 7 Gets Called Out On Campus

Milternberg also tells us Gillio hasn't been accosted since a student confronted him last week outside class and posted the video online.

As we reported ... a woman who says she's a student at Cornell went up to Gillio and asked him if he was ashamed to be on campus -- before saying she was totally disgusted by him.