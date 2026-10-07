Cornell Jane Doe Said She Felt 'Prostituted' and 'Like Bait' During Alleged Rape

The Jane Doe who says she was gang-raped by several members of Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity in 2024 says she felt "prostituted" during the alleged incident.

The former student made the comment to a Cornell panel several months after the alleged October 2024 sexual assault ... according to the transcript obtained by ABC News.

Jane Doe said, "I was prostituted, and I was held up like bait for a gaggle of men. I remember a dark room with shadows of men in and out constantly. And I remember feeling like there was a joke and I was not in on it."

She then implored the University to remove the alleged rapists from campus to make the whole Cornell community safer.

Play video content Video: Chi Phi Brothers Tell Police They Believed Jane Doe Encounter Was Consensual ABC

It's the latest revelation in the case, which has been full of bombshells ... including video of two frat bros who are not part of her civil suit telling police they understood everything that happened to have been consensual.

In addition, Matthew Ingalls -- one of the Chi Phi members ultimately expelled from school -- claimed that Jane Doe sodomized him on the night she alleges he sexually assaulted her.