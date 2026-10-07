Cornell Student Told Cops Chi Phi Held Meeting To Get Frat on Same Page About Alleged Rape

One female Cornell student told investigators that Chi Phi fraternity brothers got together to get their stories straight ... and then they told her what happened with Jane Doe was a "consensual orgy" and instructed her not to spread it around campus.

According to ABC News, the student told campus police that the boys said the alleged incident would be "bad for our image" ... and that's why they wanted her to keep quiet.

The student reportedly told campus police she had also heard the fraternity held a meeting to get all the brothers on the same page about what went down.

When pressed by campus cops, one frat bro -- who was not involved with the alleged rape -- denied that they were having specific meetings about it ... but did mention that it had come up in their weekly chapter meeting.

Play video content Video: Chi Phi Brothers Tell Police They Believed Jane Doe Encounter Was Consensual ABC

As we previously reported, 2 frat bros who said they didn't have sex with Jane Doe that night claimed they heard the alleged assault was consensual ... but the investigator was skeptical that college-aged boys would even use the word "consensual" casually in everyday conversation.