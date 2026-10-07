University of Arizona Suspends 6 Fraternities Over Alleged Assaults, Hazing

The University of Arizona has reportedly suspended activities at a bunch of its fraternities while investigating accusations of misconduct by their members.

According to media reports, Chrissy Lieberman, the Dean of Students, penned a letter to 6 of the 30 University of Arizona fraternities to inform them of the suspensions due to multiple alleged violations.

The fraternities on suspension are Zeta Beta Tau, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Phi Delta Theta, Theta Xi, and Phi Gamma Delta, according to news reports.

In her letter, Lieberman wrote that one of the more troubling incidents involved new members being "forced to consume large quantities of alcohol and live goldfish."

She also wrote that fraternities allegedly violated campus policies by hazing students, creating an unsafe environment for them, and, on one occasion, assaulting a student. As a result, the chapter advisers will reportedly have to meet with Lieberman during a mandatory sit-down to discuss their allegedly unsavory activities.

Lieberman also noted in her letter that the suspensions bar the fraternities from "hosting, attending, participating in, and sponsoring any organizational activities." But Lieberman wrote, the frats can still hold club business meetings while they're under suspension.