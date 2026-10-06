U.S. Marine Falsely Tied to Cornell Gang Rape Case Wants Court Record Fixed After Threats

A U.S. Marine falsely linked to the Cornell gang rape lawsuit is fighting to get the mistake wiped from the court docket ... after claiming the error led to death threats against his family ... TMZ has learned.

According to a new court filing, obtained by TMZ, Sgt. Matthew Ingalls is asking a New York judge to strike the original court document that wrongly included his family's address -- or at least redact the bad information.

As TMZ previously reported, Ingalls shares the same name as one of the seven men accused in the Cornell sexual assault lawsuit ... but he's got absolutely nothing to do with the case.

His attorney says Ingalls is an active-duty U.S. Marine who has never attended Cornell and was stationed at a military base in North Carolina when the alleged assault happened.

The problem started when Jane Doe's lawyers put an address tied to Ingalls' family in a court filing. His attorney says they later admitted the mistake and filed a corrected version with a different address.

But the original document is still sitting on the court docket ... and Ingalls says the damage has been very real.

According to the new filing, he and his family have been bombarded with harassment and death threats, while relatives' phone numbers were also published ... leading to more threatening calls.

His attorney says things got so serious, law enforcement had to be present at the wrongly listed address because the family feared for its safety.