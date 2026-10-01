Wrong Person Identified In Cornell Rape Lawsuit, Marine's Family Gets Death Threats

The wrong person was identified in the Cornell gang rape lawsuit, and his mother's home address became public record ... and now she says their family is being flooded with death threats ... and he's not even a Cornell student -- he's a United States Marine!!!

Sergeant Matthew Ingalls -- who serves in Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and has never gone to Cornell -- is not the Matthew Ingalls accused in Jane Doe's sexual assault lawsuit ... but somehow he was misidentified as Jane Doe's alleged rapist ... and now his family says they're paying the price.

The Marine's mother, Victoria Ingalls, told The Free Press that she and the rest of her family have been subject to non-stop harassment and death threats ever since she was mistakenly served with the lawsuit and their home address was added to the official court docket.

Online vigilantes began searching for "Matthew Ingalls" as soon as the lawsuit was filed ... and they found the address and posted it online, along with a phone number ... completely unaware that the wrong Matthew Ingalls was identified.

The floodgates soon opened, and the Marine's family was hit with death threats and harassment.

His mother says people have been texting them to "go kill yourself" and "get f***ed in the a** to death bitch."

In one instance, the Marine's sister received a text with a photo of the Cornell student Matthew Ingalls and a screen shot from Google Earth showing her brother's house ... which the family took as a clear threat.

The Marine's mother says ... "My family’s been terrorized, threatened, and harassed. I am just amazed at the way people behave. I can’t believe that people will just look someone up on the internet, take a phone number, and start texting someone or calling someone and saying the vile things they’re saying. You don’t even know if you have the right person. You’re creating more victims."

Admitting she feels "scared for her kids" and that her family just wants to be "left alone" ... Victoria also has empathy for Jane Doe.

She said she "feels for the victim in this case and everything she’s been through."

Play video content Video: Jake Tapper Presses Cornell Sex Assault D.A., Invokes His Daughter in Heated Debate CNN

We reported earlier ... the Cornell student Matthew Ingalls was named as a defendant in Jane Doe's lawsuit filed last month in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

A criminal case has since been reopened ... and the Tompkins County D.A. says he plans to bring forward evidence in front of a grand jury.