Megyn Kelly Rips Olivia Rodrigo For Supporting Jane Doe in Cornell Rape Suit

Play video content Video: Olivia Rodrigo Draws Fire From Megyn Kelly Over Jane Doe Support The Megyn Kelly Show

Megyn Kelly is torching Olivia Rodrigo for backing Jane Doe in her lawsuit against the alleged gang rapists known as the Cornell 7, telling the pop star to "shut up and stick to singing."

Megyn went scorched earth on Olivia during a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" ... after Olivia voiced support for the former Cornell student who filed a civil lawsuit claiming 7 Cornell frat boys plied her with ketamine and then gang raped her at Chi Phi fraternity house.

Olivia Rodrigo speaks out in support of the Cornell victim: “Shame on Cornell and on every Institution who protects rapists and abusers over women. I stand with Jane Doe. Her bravery reverberates across the country and the crimes against her will not go unpunished […] She deserves answers, consequences, and lasting change.” @BuzzingPop

The Grammy Award-winning singer wrote, "Shame on Cornell and on every institution who protects rapists and abusers over women. I stand with Jane Doe."

Olivia also posted about a Columbia University student who claimed she was raped ... and the posts clearly didn't sit well with Megyn, who went ballistic on the pop star, saying she likes Olivia better when she's "in front of a microphone singing your weird little depressing songs."

Megyn told Olivia to "shut up" because "you don't know what you're talking about" ... adding, "It's better to keep your mouth shut and let people suspect you're an idiot than to open it and prove them right. Ever hear that saying? It applies to you, sweetheart."

She also took some shots at Olivia's career and made a threat ... "Sit down and be quiet ... or I'm going to have to start pulling your music and your lyrics and take a deep dive into exactly the kind of messaging that you are pushing on young women ... I guarantee it's not going to end well for you, Olivia."

Megyn previously defended the frat bros, claiming the media has unjustly attacked them.