Cornell Cop's Email, Univ. Not Disciplining Fraternities

We now have permission to post the email a Cornell University police officer sent to higher-ups back on November 9, 2022, and it shows how frustrated he is that the administration is turning a blind eye to fraternity misdeeds.

The email was sent 2 years before the alleged sexual assault on Jane Doe. We obtained it from sources connected to Cornell's administration.

The officer makes it clear ... if certain rules regarding fraternities are violated -- including underage drinking and unsanctioned events -- there is a MANDATORY suspension.

The officer says his department routinely wrote up various fraternities for violations that should have resulted in suspension, yet the administration turned a blind eye ... in many cases not even putting the fraternity in question on probation.

We were asked to redact a particular incident in which the officer says ... had a certain frat been suspended, an alleged sexual assault would not have occurred. The incident could not be verified.