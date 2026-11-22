Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy and his wife Gabbriette Bechtel have seemingly all but confirmed they're expecting ... amid a flurry of fan speculation over the last couple weeks about a possible pregnancy.

In recent pics of the pair grocery shopping in West Hollywood ... Gabbriette can be seen resting her hand over her baby bump. PEOPLE first reported their pregnancy.

Reps for the pair haven't commented on the suggestive photos and did not immediately respond to us ... but we'll keep you posted if they do.

We reported earlier ... Matty and Gabbriette tied the knot over the summer, just weeks after his ex, Taylor Swift, got hitched to Travis Kelce.

In a Hollywood Hills ceremony ... The 1975 frontman and model got married in front of friends, family and several famous guests in July.