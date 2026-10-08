Cornell Jane Doe Told Frat Bro Doing Ketamine Off Penis Was 'Insane/Jaw Dropping'

Jane Doe's memory wasn't super cloudy when it came to snorting ketamine off a Chi Phi fraternity brother's penis during the alleged sexual assault ... because two days later, she told him it was "one of the most insanse/jaw dropping moments of the night."

TMZ obtained a text chain between Jonathan Newell and Jane Doe ... and on the evening of October 21, 2024, Jane tells him, "ps. i'm not sure if u remember but i did ket off your d*** at some point❓and i honestly think that was one of the most insane/jaw dropping moments of the night."

Jonathan -- a defendant in Jane Doe's lawsuit -- responds ... "I have no memory of that last part 😭"

She replies, "insane truly."

In the same text exchange, Jane Doe seemed to defend what she called "the gangbang," saying, "i don't think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf."

Jane and Jonathan text back and forth in the coming days about some rumors going around campus about the night ... and some earrings she says she lost in his room during the encounter.

Fast forward 2 weeks to November 3 -- she characterizes the ketamine portion of the night quite differently ... saying it made her fell like a prostitute and rape victim.

She texts Jonathan ... "let's be clear that 90% of what happened that night was not consensual. i was given more key than i can remember and i know that i told u i felt uncomfortable and i didn't know anyone in the room. all i remember after that was u giving me ket to do off your d*** in front of everyone like a sex doll/worker."