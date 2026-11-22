Sorry My Pic With Dad Was Too Intimate!!!

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis is speaking out after she shared a sweet photo of her and her dad ... revealing she now thinks the pic was "too intimate" to post.

In the photo Tallulah shared yesterday ... Tallulah held hands with the "Die Hard" star on a porch swing.

After taking the pic down ... Tallulah wrote that despite finding the moment she shared with her father "super sweet," she "didn't think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show."

She added ... "I acknowledge that and vow to do better. I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be."

Tallulah also shared more about her visit with Bruce ... saying the two watched a video of Frankie Valli performing.

As you know ... the Hollywood legend retired from the big screen after being diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah has defended her dad in the past ... calling out a report earlier this month that cited a source claiming he was acting like a baby.