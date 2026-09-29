Bruce Willis' Daughter Shares New Photo Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis shared a loving moment with his daughter, Tallulah Willis, in a new snap she shared to social media ... a rare glimpse of the actor amid his ongoing health battle.

Tallulah shared the pic Monday on Instagram ... Bruce is sitting in a chair, and she's standing next to him, leaning down and planting a kiss on the top of his head.

Bruce's eyes are closed in the pic ... but he has a smile on his face. Tallulah captioned the photo, "so cute! 😚😚."

It's a rare photo of the star who revealed his aphasia diagnosis back in 2022 ... the health issue ended Bruce's acting career ... and has severely limited his ability to communicate.

Despite the challenges, Bruce has remained an active member of his family ... last month he took part in Tallulah's wedding to musician Justin Acee on her family's Idaho ranch.

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Bruce lives apart from his family -- he's receiving full-time care from specialists -- a decision his wife, Emma Heming, has had to regularly defend from trolls online.