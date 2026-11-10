Bruce Willis Daughter Tallulah Slams Person Leaking Info About Dad

Bruce Willis’ youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, is telling the person who secretly spoke out about her dad’s health to “stay away” from her family.

Tallulah addressed a report this week that included a quote from a source … who said Bruce “acts like a baby now.” The actor retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

In her post, Tallulah went off after reading the article. She said, “It struck me because the people who love him throughout the world have expressed to me, when I've shared photos, that there should be real, discernible mindfulness on what is posted.”

She continued, “So the “friend,” “family member,” or source who shared that he 'acts like a baby now?” How is that acceptable? Who are you?”