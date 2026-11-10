Sofia Franklyn Implies Ex-Pal Alex Cooper Leaked Photo of MLB Boyfriend

Sofia Franklyn is dishing about her time with Alex Cooper in her new memoir, "Daddy Issues," and Alex may not want to pick up a copy because of her not-so-flattering portrayal.

In the book, Franklyn describes an incident involving Cooper -- with whom she co-hosted the popular podcast, "Call Her Daddy," from 2018 to 2020. Cooper now hosts the podcast solo after Franklyn's exit.

Franklyn says the incident involved Cooper's on-again, off-again boyfriend at the time, MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who had split up with Cooper at the time.

Franklyn says Cooper -- who she had just met -- asked her to secretly snap a pic of Cooper and Syndergaard out to dinner together.

Cooper allegedly told Franklyn that Syndergaard was "such a s***" and she wanted the photos to send to his mom if she needed to.

Franklyn says she fulfilled the request and sent the pic to Cooper. She said the photos ended up on a sports website in January 2018. Franklyn suggests Cooper provided the photo to the website ... pointing out only she and Cooper had access to the pic.