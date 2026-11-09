Sen. Jon Husted Jokes About Donald Trump Complimenting His Butt

I'm Getting My Squats in for Trump!!!

Play video content Video: Sen. Jon Husted Gets Cheeky Over Trump's Butt Compliment TMZ DC

Jon Husted is taking President Trump's obsession with his ass to heart ... he says he's working on keeping that booty juicy for the prez!

Charlie caught up with the newly-unseated Ohio senator in D.C. Monday, where he tells us he's locked in on his glute routine now that he has to live up to the reputation POTUS highlighted.

Play video content Video: Trump Admits Checking Out Sen. Jon Husted's Ass Fox News

Husted tells TMZ ... he appreciates the compliment amid all the negativity that typically comes with running a political campaign.

And those compliments were coming in hot and heavy at his political rallies -- Trump mentioned on multiple occasions he'd been admiring the Senator's dump truck.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Compliments Nicki Minaj's 'Beautiful A**' at Rally Fox News

And Husted's not the only one ... Trump even raved about Nicki Minaj's ass ... to the rapper and once-floated her for press secretary!