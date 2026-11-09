Sen. Jon Husted Jokes About Donald Trump Complimenting His Butt

Sen. Jon Husted I'm Getting My Squats in for Trump!!!
Jon Husted is taking President Trump's obsession with his ass to heart ... he says he's working on keeping that booty juicy for the prez!
Charlie caught up with the newly-unseated Ohio senator in D.C. Monday, where he tells us he's locked in on his glute routine now that he has to live up to the reputation POTUS highlighted.
Husted tells TMZ ... he appreciates the compliment amid all the negativity that typically comes with running a political campaign.
And those compliments were coming in hot and heavy at his political rallies -- Trump mentioned on multiple occasions he'd been admiring the Senator's dump truck.
And Husted's not the only one ... Trump even raved about Nicki Minaj's ass ... to the rapper and once-floated her for press secretary!
Seems like Husted's keeping it tight because DJT's got butts on the brain.