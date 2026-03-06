Sofia Franklyn Says She Smoked Meth

Play video content YouTube/Sofia Franklyn

Former "Call Her Daddy" cohost Sofia Franklyn is dropping a new memoir ... and while spilling plenty of tea about her life, she says the writing process jogged her own memory in a pretty wild way.

In a Q&A about her upcoming book "Daddy Issues" Sofia revealed she wrote about a time she she’d smoked crack ... only to realize as she was processing the memory, it had actually been methamphetamine.

According to Sofia, once she really started digging into the memory while writing, the details clicked and she realized she’d gotten the drug wrong all along.

Sofia even joked she wishes she’d been on meth while writing the book to power through it ... but, she says, that wasn’t the case.

The memoir is expected to be a full-on tell-all, including a deep dive into her infamous fallout with Alex Cooper that led to Sofia’s exit from the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.