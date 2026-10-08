Alleged Cornell Gang Rape: Frat Bro Jonathan Newell Was Supposed To Be Sober At Party

Jonathan Newell, the Cornell fraternity brother who sent the infamous "free p****y" Snapchat message, was reportedly designated by his frat house as a sober event monitor for the party where Jane Doe claims she was drugged and gang raped.

The October 2024 Chi Phi party was officially registered under Cornell rules aimed at promoting safer partying ... and paperwork submitted by the frat lists Jonathan as a "trained event monitor" ... according to confidential records obtained by The New York Times.

Jonathan's designation as a "trained event monitor" meant he was supposed to remain sober throughout the party and wear distinctive clothing ... so he could stand out to cops, paramedics, or other partygoers in case of an emergency.

Thing is ... Jane Doe accused Jonathan in her civil lawsuit of sending the "free p***y" Snapchat message to a Chi Phi fraternity group chat on the night she claims she was gang raped ... and he told her in a text message two days later, "me and Matt both feel like s*** for being too f***ed up to shut it down and kick people out before it got out of hand."

TMZ obtained a text chain between Jonathan and Jane ... two days after the party, she mentions doing a line of ketamine off his penis that night, and he says, "I have no memory of that."