Fort Hood Shooter's Firing Squad Execution Will Stream Live For Public Viewing

Pete Hegseth wants the public to be able to see the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan ... and a War Department official tells us it will be livestreamed.

The Secretary of War went on Real America's Voice on Thursday to address President Trump's decision to reinstate the firing squad for former Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan, who was sentenced to death for killing 13 people and wounding more than 30 others.

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There hasn't been a public execution in the United States in over 90 years, but Hegseth promises, "we'll make sure that people are able to watch it and that it's public."

Hegseth didn't go into detail, but we're told it will be streamed live for the public.

As we previously reported ... the president's decision comes just days after Tennessee's attempt to execute Christa Pike by lethal injection went horribly wrong, as she survived two doses of pentobarbital before being rushed to the hospital.

The U.S. military hasn't put anyone to death since 1961, when Army Pvt. John Bennett was hanged at Fort Leavenworth ... and the last military firing-squad execution was even longer ago -- Pvt. Eddie Slovik was shot to death in France in 1945 for desertion during World War II.