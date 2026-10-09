'Journey' Drummer Deen Castronovo Hospitalized After Medical Emergency During Concert

Legendary rock band Journey had to hit the pause button on their Oklahoma concert Thursday night -- after their drummer suffered a medical scare onstage and was rushed to the hospital.

Deen Castronovo fell ill two songs into their set at BOK Center in Tulsa, stopping the show in its tracks during their 2026 "Final Frontier" tour.

Shortly after Castronovo left the stage, keyboardist Jonathan Cain walked up to the microphone and told the packed crowd that Deen had a medical emergency.

Video posted online shows Cain explaining to the audience that it's an "unfortunate situation," while apologizing for the inconvenience. Cain also asked everyone to keep Castronovo in their prayers.

Minutes later, guitarist Neal Schon came back onstage to report that Castronovo had been rushed to a hospital. Schon also said Castronovo would be replaced by his drum tech, Steve Toomey, for the rest of the show.

The rest of the band then returned to the stage with singer Arnel Pineda also asking for prayers for Castronovo before they dove back into their set.

As for Castronovo's condition, Schon said the drummer is going to be "fine" at one point during the concert.