Ed Sheeran Brings The Fray's Former Lead Singer Isaac Slade On Stage Amid Opener Exodus

Ed Sheeran is getting some musical support after his opening acts quit his tour ... as the singer brought out The Fray's former lead singer Isaac Slade.

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Isaac -- who left The Fray in 2022 to focus on his mental health -- performed songs like "How to Save a Life" and "You Found Me" before Ed came out on his Saturday night show in Atlanta.

The opener also referenced the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

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Isaac said ... "Everybody seems to be taking sides in this world and that’s good. What’s happening over there is wrong but if we’re going to get through it, we’re going to need people to step into that middle place, that common ground."

We reported earlier ... all of Ed's opening acts pulled out of his tour after rapper Macklemore was ousted over pro-Palestine comments he made at a pair of shows in New Jersey.

Ed eventually addressed the controversy at his show in Philly last month ... saying that he was "appalled" by the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict ... and apologized to fans.

The "Shape of You" singer's 2 shows at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium were canceled last weekend.