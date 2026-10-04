Zach Bryan Sports 'Free Palestine' Shirt for 2nd Night at Robert Kraft's Stadium

Zach Bryan has returned to Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium after causing a stir with his first show, where he wore a "Free Palestine" shirt ... and night 2 was no different.

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Hitting the stage Saturday night ... the "Revival" singer once again donned the shirt.

We reported earlier ... Zach and his whole band performed wearing pro-Palestinian shirts and jerseys on Friday night.

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Zach's message -- especially considering the fact that Kraft was influential in ousting rapper Macklemore from Ed Sheeran's tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks -- was seemingly delivered loud and clear 2 nights in a row at the stadium in Foxborough, MA.

In addition to Zach's "Free Palestine" shirt ... his other bandmates wore "Palestine" jerseys ... and it turns out their clothing had a deeper message.

Zach Bryan and members of his band, including his drummer and guitarist, took a defiant stand on October 2, 2026, by wearing "Free Palestine" and "Hind Rajab" shirts during their concert at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium. The Palestine Jersey worn by the guitarist, and Hind… pic.twitter.com/5hVsIBYbwU @TheGroundIntel

The items were from the organization Wear the Peace that donates to Gazans in need through programs and humanitarian efforts.

The shirt that Zach's drummer wore also had the name Hind Rajab on the back ... Rajab was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed when the vehicle she was in came under fire from the Israeli military ... Al Jazeera reported.