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Zach Bryan's Drummer Wears 'Palestine' Jersey With Special Meaning

Zach Bryan's Drummer I Support Zach ... Just Look at My Shirt!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Zach Bryan's drummer joined in on his pro-Palestinian outfit choice at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium ... by wearing a jersey with a special meaning.

Musician Nate Head wore a white and tan striped "Palestine" jersey with the name Hind Rajab on the back and the number 5.

Rajab was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in January 2024 after the Israeli military opened fire on the car she was in as her family tried to flee Israeli evacuation orders ... according to Al Jazeera.

Guitarist Noah Le Gros also joined in on the statement ... and wore a green jersey with "Palestine" written on it as well.

The shirts and jersey are apparently from Wear the Peace -- an organization that donates to programs and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Zach Bryan wm

As we reported, Bryan and his band donned the outfits during their first of 2 nights of performances at the stadium in Foxborough, MA.

His next upcoming night show as part of his "With Heaven On" tour is set for 7 PM tonight ... we'll see what they wear this evening!

As you know ... Kraft played a large part in having Macklemore kicked off of Ed Sheeran's tour after he made pro-Palestinian remarks during 2 shows in New Jersey.

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