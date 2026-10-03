Zach Bryan's Drummer Wears 'Palestine' Jersey With Special Meaning

I Support Zach ... Just Look at My Shirt!!!

Zach Bryan's drummer joined in on his pro-Palestinian outfit choice at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium ... by wearing a jersey with a special meaning.

Zach Bryan and members of his band, including his drummer and guitarist, took a defiant stand on October 2, 2026, by wearing "Free Palestine" and "Hind Rajab" shirts during their concert at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium. The Palestine Jersey worn by the guitarist, and Hind… pic.twitter.com/5hVsIBYbwU @TheGroundIntel

Musician Nate Head wore a white and tan striped "Palestine" jersey with the name Hind Rajab on the back and the number 5.

Rajab was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in January 2024 after the Israeli military opened fire on the car she was in as her family tried to flee Israeli evacuation orders ... according to Al Jazeera.

We are so honored to see musician Noah Le Gros rocking our Palestine Jersey on stage at the Gillette Stadium (owned by Robert Kraft, the same guy who called Ed Sheeran to kick Macklemore off the tour)



Noah and Zach both stood for Palestine tonight on a stage that tried to ban… pic.twitter.com/tssgB43ZyQ @WearThePeaceCo

Guitarist Noah Le Gros also joined in on the statement ... and wore a green jersey with "Palestine" written on it as well.

The shirts and jersey are apparently from Wear the Peace -- an organization that donates to programs and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

As we reported, Bryan and his band donned the outfits during their first of 2 nights of performances at the stadium in Foxborough, MA.

His next upcoming night show as part of his "With Heaven On" tour is set for 7 PM tonight ... we'll see what they wear this evening!