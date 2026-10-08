Celine Dion Falls During Concert in France, Jumps Back Up

Play video content Video: Celine Dion Recovers Gracefully After Falling On Stage Gary Francq via Storyful

Celine Dion was caught slipping at her recent show in France ... nearly going down hard while working the crowd ... and breaking her fall with effortless grace.

The singer-songwriter took the stage Wednesday night in Nanterre as part of her

Celine Dion Paris 2026–2027 concert series ... and during one of her songs, she got a little too into the music.

Celine jumped several times on one foot ... but then she lost her footing, and she fell to the deck, landing on her bottom and throwing out one arm to stop her from completely crashing to the ground.

Celine clearly wasn't injured too badly, though ... because she jumped right back up -- flashed a thumbs-up to the crowd and kept on performing.

The dude who took the video -- a guy named Gary Francq -- told Storyful he was surprised and worried when Celine fell ... but he was impressed with how she got right back up, and it didn't affect the rest of the show.

As you know ... this concert series is Celine's first in years.

Play video content Video: Celine Dion Suffers Seizure On Camera In New Documentary 'I Am' Amazon Prime Video

She was previously unable to perform while she was working through the neurological condition stiff person syndrome.