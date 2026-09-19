Celine Dion Sings Barefoot On Roof Of BMW After Paris Concert

Play video content Video: Celine Dion Performs Barefoot Atop BMW Following Paris Concert BACKGRID

Celine Dion was still full of so much energy after her Paris concert last night that she climbed on top of a BMW barefoot and kept the tunes coming ... and we have the video!

In the early morning hours of Saturday ... the Canadian songstress was greeted by a throng of fans playing her song "Pour Que Tu M'aimes Encore" which translates to "So That You'll Love Me Again."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The singer-songwriter was so taken aback by their support following the second night of her Paris residency, she decided to hop on the car for a stirring two-minute rendition. And fans were loving it!

In addition to singing barefoot, Celine inexplicably lay down on top of the car .... lounging on her back and on her stomach.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

We reported earlier ... the singer broke down during her concert in Nanterre, France -- a suburb of Paris -- last weekend.

Celine -- who detailed her struggles with stiff person syndrome in her documentary "I Am: Celine Dion" -- took the stage for the first show in her 26-show residency and was overwhelmed by her fans' response to her return.