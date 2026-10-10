New York Attorney General Letitia James Subject of Ethics Complaint Over Cornell 7 Case

New York Attorney General Letitia James is being asked to recuse herself from the Cornell 7 case in a new ethics complaint ... after she showed support for Jane Doe on social media.

The National Legal and Policy Center -- a Washington, D.C.-based conservative agency that monitors the ethics of public officials -- filed the complaint earlier this week ... arguing James showed a bias before she was named special prosecutor.

On September 28, James posted on X ... "What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable ... To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you."

The NLPC says James must now clearly step back from the case to "preserve the impartiality and integrity of any investigation and prosecution."

For good measure, the organization added, "This kind of public statement exhibiting clear bias on a highly publicized case by the highest law enforcement officer of New York violates New York rules of professional conduct.”

On Thursday, James pushed back against the NLPC ... claiming she was just showing empathy to the alleged victim -- which she said is something "we need now more than ever in our body politics."